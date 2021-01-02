The Pete Susick Stadium Committee recently announced that it had received a $25,000 grant from the Ford Family Foundation to help complete the south grandstand at Pete Susick Stadium.
The grant will help with Phase 3 of the project, which will provide ADA accessibility to the stadium.
It also will include design elements that will enable assistance in a major disaster, which is important since Marshfield is a designated disaster relief site for the community.
Other aspects of the overall stadium project aided by the grant will be completion of the viewing boxes, restrooms and a concession stand on the south side of the facility.
Phase 1 laid the groundwork for the project with creating plans and applying for permits, along with informing and enlisting the aid of the community. Phase 2 included building the upper viewing area and viewing boxes and installing the roof. Both those phases have been completed.
“This grant will allow us to provide the much-needed ADA accessibility,” said William McNutt, the Pete Susick Stadium Committee chairman. “Currently there is nothing in place at Pete Susick Stadium for our folks who have any kind of disability or special need.”
The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. and Hallie E. Ford. Its mission is “successful citizens and vital rural communities: in Oregon and Siskiyou County, Calif. The foundation is located in Roseburg, with a scholarship office in Eugene.
For more information on the stadium project, visit raisetheroofmarshfield.org or visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RaiseTheRoofMarshfield/.
