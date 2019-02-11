MEDFORD — Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order establishing the Oregon Wildfire Response Council and named Matt Donegan as chairman. The charge of the council is to evaluate Oregon's current system of response to large fires and determine whether or not the current model is the best possible way to defend Oregon from the threat of wildfires. The council will issue a report in September to make recommendations for the future of Oregon's wildfire response infrastructure.
"Oregon's firefighting approach leads the nation in effectiveness," said Gov. Brown. "However, wildfire dynamics are changing and it is never too soon to evaluate the approach to wildfire education, prevention, suppression, attack and community recovery."
The Governor also announced a major grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to the Rogue Forest Restoration Partnership to receive the a Focused Investment Partnership grant of $1.5 million, part of a $6 million pledge through 2025 to expedite dry forest restoration and wildfire fuels management on federal and non-federal lands.