COOS BAY — Over $6,000 in cash and prizes were given away at the final Got Talent Coos County event, held Sept. 19 at the Egyptian Theatre.
"Though each performer had a fantastic finals performance, the final ranking was based on scores from all four performances," said Stephanie Kilmer, co-organizer of Got Talent with her daughter Krista.
Got Talent Coos County is a premiere talent showcase for teens 13 to 18, sponsored by K-DOCK Radio and dozens of community supporters. It runs through summer and fall each year. This is the 17th season of the show, which was previously called Bay Area Teen Idol. The competition began this year with auditions in May.
The finals were held before a crowd of nearly 400 people. The program showcased 2018 winner Makayla Wingert, whose final Hula Hoop performance to the “The Greatest Showman” brought the crowds to their feet, Kilmer said.
The show also included a special performance by Shimmy Mob, which is raising awareness about emotional and domestic abuse this month. Belly dancers took to the aisles and danced with spectators all around them.
"It was a fantastic wrap up to a program that means so much to our youth," Kilmer said. "In the words of one contestant just before the show, 'I have met so many people and learned so much from the program.' That is always our hope."
Auditions for the 2020 Got Talent Coos County will be held next May. The dates will be publicized.
This year's winners include:
First place — Moira O’Bryan, 16, North Bend High School, $750 cash and SWOCC tuition valued at over $2,500. Talent: Musical Theater. Final performance: “Defying Gravity”
Second place — Aiden Slaska, 16, North Bend High School, $500 cash and prizes valued at more than $1,000. Talent: Musical Theater. Final performance: “The Confrontation.”
Third place — Haley Belcher, 16, North Bend High School, $250 cash and prizes. Talent: Originally Written Poetry
Fourth place — Seth Grover, 18, Oregon State University, $150 cash plus prizes. Talent: Songwriter and Pianist. Final performance: “Life Goes On.”
Fifth place — Amariah Goslin, 15, North Bend High School, $100 cash plus prizes. Talent: Pianist and Vocalist. Final performance: “Because You Love Me.”
Sixth place — Hope Stephens, 17, North Bend High School, cash and prizes. Talent: Vocalist. Final performance: “At Last.”