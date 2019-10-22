BANDON – As the growing season ends, the Good Earth Community Garden is at a new beginning. Several board members are moving on to other endeavors, leaving the garden with need for additional leadership.
"The core responsibilities of the board are to ensure the garden is ready and to process applications for available plot for its opening on the first weekend of March," said board president Susan Ryan. "There are, of course, the maintenance issues. But fortunately the garden has sufficient funds to support whatever is needed."
After nine years, Ryan is stepping down from the board and will focus her volunteer efforts with Shoreline Education for Awareness. She is hoping to inspire others to come forward to help with the management of the garden.
Over the years, the garden has provided educational classes on varied subjects such as seed saving, beneficial bugs and pest management, perennial care, rain gardens and youth programs. This year, the garden produced its eighth annual plant sale to encourage others to grow organic vegetables. All these projects are well documented and attainable if the new board and membership wants to continue them.
The Good Earth Community garden is one of five satellite gardens of the South Coast Community Garden Association. The garden space is provided by the City of Bandon and construction was started in 2009.
"A big thanks needs to go to the Ford Family Foundation, class of 2009, Willamette Graystone, Liza Ehle (By-The-Sea-Gardens), Ralph Leshin, high school students and teachers and the founding members, too many to name," Ryan said.
In 2012, the last six plots were finished and there are now 41 4-foot by 12-foot raised beds. As of 2013 thanks to Vickie Affatati and then-eighth-grader Brock Adams, the garden has a beautiful natural wood sign identifying the space located at the end of Eighth Court.
To get a glimpse of how our garden grows, access the following link in order to see the 360 VR Panoramas created over a five-month period by local Bradford Bohonus of Bohonus VR Photography https://www.bohonus.com/hosted/bandongarden/.
Recently this garden was described by one member as "a little piece of paradise." Each member has their own reason for being a part of the garden. Some want the feel of community, working together for a mutual benefit. Some want the abundance of produce that can be grown in the small plots. Some want to learn, while others just want to grow flowers benefiting all.
Those interested in becoming an active member of Bandon Good Earth Community Garden or who might know someone who is, feel free to contact the current board through the garden’s email bandongoodearth@gmail.com. Everyoe is invited to attend the board meetings which are on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Bandon Community Youth Center, 101 11th St SW, Bandon. Applications for the 2020 season will be made available at the beginning of February. Watch for notices in the Coffee Break and on the garden's Facebook page.