BANDON —The Bandon-By-The-Sea Rotary Club will hold its third-annual Veterans Golf Tournament to benefit Coos County veterans.
The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course, 87530 Dew Valley Lane, Bandon.
All net proceeds will go to veterans organizations serving Coos County. The tournament will be a scramble, with men from the white tees, women from the red, no handicaps, all scratch. Make your own pairings or pair up with other veteran supporters. Tee time is 10 a.m. for the shotgun start. Cost is $75 and includes green fees, golf cart and lunch with free bar and prizes galore at 3:30 p.m. A hole in one nets a $10,000 cash award.
You have free articles remaining.
"No handicap required, just a fun day and a great way to honor our veterans and remember 9/11," said Art Roberson, event chairman.
Registration can be made through the Bandon Crossings pro shop, 541-347-3232 or online at bandoncrossings.com. Preregistration is preferred.
For more information, call or text Roberson at 541-551-1696.