BANDON - Southern Coos Health Foundation’s 12th Annual Golf for Health Classic will be held this weekend, May 31 and June 1, at the Bandon Crossings Golf Course. This is a fundraiser benefiting Bandon’s Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Friday, May 31, kickoff: The weekend starts on Friday afternoon with a 5-hole par 3, two-player team contest at 4 p.m. Entry for the contest is $30 per team.
The 5-hole par 3 is followed by the traditional Sponsor Appreciation reception dinner and live auction starting at 5:30 p.m. This year, the Sponsor Appreciation reception is generously sponsored by Bandon’s Best Western Inn. The event is catered by Wildflour and features entertainment by St. Johns entertainment. Tickets are $20 and available at www.southerncoos.org/bandongolfclassic.
Saturday, June 1, tournament: Saturday’s tournament, a 4-player best ball scramble, gets underway with a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. catered by Bandon’s Coastal Mist. A challenging 7-hole Putting Contest begins at 9 a.m. Each play is $5, with $100 as the first prize. New to this year’s festivities is a 100-yard Closest to The Pin Challenge, with $100 to the winner. Each play is $5.
The scramble tees off at 11 a.m. Golfers of all abilities will compete for cash and prizes, and this year an optional Honey Pot prize money pool has been added to allow teams to bet on their ability to secure a high finish for cash rewards. In addition, the tournament features a par 3 Hole-in-One Prize up to $25,000 on Hole 14, and a chance at a million dollar shot. Our post event BBQ dinner and more live and silent auctions will be followed by the awards presentation, sponsored by Jim and Barb Pitblado.
The Golf for Health Classic is generously sponsored by Chivaroli Insurance, Banner Bank, Intalere, AIG, and Joseph Bain, among many others. For a complete listing of tournament sponsors, visit www.southerncoos.org/bandongolfclassic.