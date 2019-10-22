BANDON – At a bid of $900, Kisa Peters' "Sin-alicious" Cinnamon Rolls raised the most money at the fourth-annual Bandon Booster Club Gold Rush Dessert Auction fundraiser Saturday night at the Bandon Community Center.
About 150 people attended the popular auction, which features decadent desserts and a full meal, along with raffles and silent and live auctions.
Anthony Zunino acted as the event's master of ceremonies and kept the crowd's energy up and the competition fierce. Cakes and desserts, from a coconut cream pie to chocolate cakes, chocolate covered strawberries, carrot cake, banana cake, cheesecake, berry crisp, apple pie and the signature "Gold Rush" cake donated each year by The Rolling Pin Bake & Brew, all sold for between $150 and $900. A silent auction of desserts also brought raised money.
A live auction package, "Booze and Bucking Bulls," put together by the BHS girls basketball team, sold for $4,000.
The football, volleyball, band, cheer, boys and girls basketball, softball, boys and girls golf and baseball teams all participated with baskets for the auction and each team received the proceeds from that package.
Other proceeds will be used by the Bandon Booster Club, an organization of Bandon School District faculty and staff, parents and community members, to promote and support all extra-curricular activities in the district.
Zunino had all BSD employees stand up to be recognized, as well as BHS graduates. Among them were Joye Olson (BHS Class of 1955), and Edith Winters (BHS Class of 1941), who will celebrate her 96th birthday this Sunday. At that table was Booster Club President Briana Hutchens' mother, Jodie Van Leuven (Class of 1975), daughter of Olson, and Barry Winters (Class of 1966), son of Edith.
In addition to the donated dessert items by individuals and businesses, each dish of the dinner, from tri-tip to sides, was donated by local restaurants, stores and the Bandon School District. Several platters of fresh seafood cocktails were donated by Farm & Sea that were auctioned as appetizers prior to the meal being served.
After the meal as people won their dessert items, they were provided with plates and forks to enjoy and share the sweets at their tables.
This year's auction brought in almost twice as much as last year.
"I cannot begin to thank the community enough for their support at our fourth-annual Gold Rush," Hutchens said. "This year broke the books, coming in just under $30,000. Thank you to all who donated, attended and helped put this amazing night together. Mark your calendars for next October."
Those interested in volunteering with the Booster Club or for more information, can call Hutchens at 541-297-0998.