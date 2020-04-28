Hunter Jaidon Rose
Curry County Jail photo

GOLD BEACH — On April 23, information was disclosed to detectives from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office during an unrelated investigation that led detectives to contact three juvenile females regarding several alleged sex crimes.

Following interviews, a forensic interview and review of digital evidence, detectives arrested 20-year-old Gold Beach resident Hunter Jaidon Rose and he was lodged in the Curry County Jail on the following charges: first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy, sexual penetration with an object, incest, and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. 

Detectives from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office will be continuing the investigation, which possibly may lead to additional victims, according to a press release from Curry County Sheriff John Ward. All information has been relayed to the Curry County District Attorney.

