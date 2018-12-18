BANDON - Dan Cohen and Casey Roby, employees of Bandon First Interstate Bank, created a gingerbread ship for a contest among all First Interstate Banks in the Eugene area market. The ship won first place among all the other banks competing, according to Bandon Branch Manager Carolyn Reed.
Dubbed the "USS Bandon," the gingerbread creation took about a month to construct and is completely edible except the lights. Roby and Cohen built a 3D version of the ship first and then made pieces out of cardboard for patterns, then baked the gingerbread pieces at home before putting it together. Through the candy windows, gingerbread men can be seen inside the ship, taking care of the gold bars. "Loan sharks" swim in the waters below the ship. A mountain next to the harbor where the ship is moored was sculpted out of crisped rice cereal, and a treasure chest is made out of Kit-Kat candy bars. Candy rocks adorn the shoreline.
A poem was even written in honor of the "USS Bandon" called "The Story of Christmas Island" that espouses Santa's expert handling of money so he can afford to fill his sleigh with gifts without going into debt.