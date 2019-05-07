BANDON - Local volunteers will be cleaning up litter in Bandon from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18.
The "Litter Liquidation" event, hosted by the Greater Bandon Association, will focus on downtown, the boardwalk and along U.S. Highway 101 from Face Rock Creamery to 11th Street.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the covered picnic shelter on the Port of Bandon's boardwalk. Volunteers should bring their own gloves, plus any preferred cleaning tools (brooms, dustpans) for their personal use. Litter bags and some tools will be available at the event.
"Join your neighbors in helping our town put its best foot forward before the busy tourist season," said Neal Davis, GBA coordinator.
For more information, call Davis at 541-551-1663 or email Harv Schubothe at harv@greaterbandon.org.