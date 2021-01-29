Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio will hold an open house Saturday, Feb. 6, to unveil the community photography show “The Eye & The Lens.”
The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a meet-and-greet session with the exhibit judge, Jan Ayers, a well-known writer and photographer from Bandon.
The award ribbons will be on display during the open house as well.
Ayers will discuss various works in support of the photographers.
There is a grab-and-go snack table available to guests.
Other works also will be on display throughout the gallery, including a number of new works on exhibit.
Art by the Sea Gallery continues its commitment to following state and Centers for Disease Control requirements and recommendations by having hand sanitizer available, cleaning all surfaces and requiring staff and visitors to wear masks. A maximum of nine people are allowed in the gallery at a time.
The gallery is located at 145 Fillmore Avenue SE in Old Town Bandon.
Gallery happenings are updated on the gallery’s website, www.artbytheseagallery.com and on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In