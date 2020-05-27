PORT ORFORD — A widespread manhunt involving authorities in Oregon and California along with the U.S. Marshal Service was concluded on May 22 around 5 p.m. when Curry County deputies arrested Eric Appoldt, a 41-year-old man from Bakersfield, Calif.
According to a press release from the office of Curry County Sheriff John Ward, Appoldt was arrested on a homicide warrant following an incident in Kern County, Calif. last February.
His criminal history includes attempted murder, robbery and battery on a peace officer, as well as criminal activity as a Skinhead gang member.
Appoldt was found to have family connections in Portland and the Oregon State Police alerted the Curry County Sheriff’s Office to his warrant and potential presence in Oregon.
"A Curry County deputy used every resource available to our office to identify a potential location for Appoldt on Hensley Hill Road in Port Orford," said Sgt. Jordan White with the Curry County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy worked in cooperation with other deputies and the Oregon State Police to locate and apprehend Appoldt without incident while he was found walking on Hensley Hill Road with an adult female, the press release stated.
Appoldt was transported and booked into the Curry County Jail and will be returned to California to faces the charges against him.
