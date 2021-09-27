Friends of Bandon Parks will meet Tuesday, Sept. 28, at noon at the Bandon Heights baseball field on June Avenue and 2nd Street NE. Speaker Darcy Grahek will discuss how to select garden areas to showcase native plants.
Such projects might include demonstration gardens in City Park.
This will be an outdoor meeting, so bring a chair and mask. Afterward, participants can stay to help Jim Proehl clean up the area.
There is lots of easy-to-see handiwork to be done. Bring gloves, loppers, rakes, buckets, trash bags, pruning saws and any tools you've found useful for removing invasive species.
For information, email info@friendsofbandonparks.org.
