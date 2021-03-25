Tammy Caluya never imagined she would run her own family farm, but it feels like it was meant to be.
“My grandma had a ranch, and she had dairy cows,” Caluya said. “My husband’s family was like that, too. They had a farm back in Oklahoma.”
Eighteen years ago, Caluya and her husband moved to Curry County, finding five acres between Bandon and Port Orford. With the land and time on her hands, Caluya began taking advantage of that space.
“When my daughter went to college, I was here all the time, and I really liked cheese,” she remembered. “We started with goats and went to cows.”
In those early days, Caluya milked the goats by hand and experimented by making different kinds of cheese. She then started planting fruit trees on the property. With fresh fruit coming in, Caluya became kind of an expert in making jams.
Her experience with milk, cheese and jams was soon shared with others as she began selling at farmer’s markets and collected quite a following. In 2019, she had a bigger idea, opening a Wild Woods Gypsy store at her farm.
Located about a mile off Highway 101 at 92584 Silver Butte Road, the small store has become a staple for many in the area.
“Peaches and cherries are the biggest draw,” she said. “It’s building up more and more.”
Caluya has also joined with family members, neighbors and friends to bring in more business. While she sells fresh milk, fruit and jams, her sister bakes and other neighbors and friends offer homemade clothes, lotions, dishes and artwork. The end result is something for everybody.
“Now we’ve got it year round,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s windy or rainy, we’re still busy.”
Caluya is there to greet customers inside the store every Saturday. She places signs on Highway 101 to draw in visitors, which has been very productive. For the rest of the week, she uses an honor’s system, where people can purchase milk, eggs, meat and produce in season and leave the money behind.
“I get people all year round,” she said. “People drive up and down the highway because of the signs. Then the locals come for milk, produce and meat.”
While Caluya has turned her passion into a business, one product remains her favorite.
“Out of everything, probably the milk,” she said. “I’m a milk fanatic. I could drink a gallon a day.”
Caluya has two milk cows on her ranch, both with babies. They create between four and nine gallons of milk each day, half of which is offered for sale.
A new element this year is Caluya is keeping the calves, with the goal of making them meat cattle. With the meat, fruit, milk and eggs on site, she feels her family can take care of themselves.
“It’s what I’ve been shooting for all the time,” she said.
Lucky for the rest of us, she also enjoys sharing. In her store, the favorite items are cowboy candy jelly and strawberry vanilla bean jam. But the fresh fruit is likely the biggest draw.
Strawberries and cherries are usually available somewhere around the beginning of June, while peaches begin ripening about the same time.
In addition, Caluya grows different varieties of apples and peaches among her 33 fruit trees.
Caluya said her little farm was recently added to the Wild River Coast Farm Trail, which will likely lead to new customers. But she is ready for the challenge and happy to meet new people.
The farm store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday and the self-serve farm is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
For information, visit wildwoodsgypsy.com.
