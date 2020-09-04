Frequently Asked Questions
Where should my child go when he/she arrives at school?
To help us follow our safety protocols, parents may not drop students off prior to 8 a.m. When students arrive at school they must go straight to their homeroom or their first class. They will not have a locker and unfortunately may not visit in the hallways with friends.
What about masks?
All students and staff will wear face coverings while indoors (except while eating, drinking, and during vigorous activity), while on buses, and when outdoors if social distancing is not possible. Students are encouraged to consider purchasing or making face coverings as part of their back-to-school planning and supplies. The school will provide students with a mask if they arrive at school without one.
Staff and students will not be required to wear face coverings while outdoors if social distancing can be maintained, while eating/drinking, or while doing strenuous activities. Accommodations regarding face coverings will be provided following state and federal regulations, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
- Neck gaiters, buffs or sleeves are acceptable face coverings
- Face shields
What about student meals?
Grab and Go meal service will resume on Monday, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday outside the BHS gym. Once school begins on Sept. 21, kindergarten-third-grade students will have their meals delivered to Ocean Crest, while Grab and Go meals will continue to be available outside the BHS gym for students who are doing distance learning and on Fridays when school is not in session. We have received additional good news: the USDA has extended the meal program that was offered over the summer, so ALL children, 1-18 years of age, qualify for free meals through Dec. 31, 2020. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide meal delivery service at this time.
Can parents or visitors enter the school building?
While we want to fully accommodate parents’ access to their children, our top priority is to protect student and staff safety by limiting visitor access to our school. Parents will not be allowed into the building when dropping off or picking up their children. If you need to pick up your child during the school day, please call ahead and we will have your child waiting at the front office for you to check them out by a visual check-out with our staff. Meetings, such as IEP meetings or conferences with your child’s teacher will be held virtually or will be scheduled in advance.
We know parents may wish to meet their child’s teacher, so we have moved our Open House, usually scheduled for later in September, to a virtual format. If you wish to speak with your child’s teacher before that, please feel free to email the teacher and he or she will be happy to arrange a phone conversation or a virtual meeting.
How about bus transportation?
Parents, please carefully read the letter below from our Transportation Director, Ms. Toni Lawrence, outlining the steps we are taking to keep your child safe and healthy on the school bus.
Also, as we get used to the new schedule, we know our bus route times may fluctuate just a bit, though our drivers will do their best to keep to the published schedule. We may update or adjust those schedules as we get a better sense of how it goes.
Dear Parents of School Bus Riders:
Although there is much we are unsure of for the start of this school year, here are some things that we are certain of when it comes to riding a school bus:
1) Our buses will be clean and the drivers will be masked, but please don’t expect that this environment is perfect. By disinfectant fogging and hard surface wipe downs after the morning routes, we will do our absolute best to have the safest and most sanitary means of transportation.
2) A school bus is still “mass transit” and because we cannot hope to obtain 3-6 feet of social distancing; while loading, riding, and unloading ALL passengers will be required to have a FACE MASK on. Please don’t forget to send your student to the bus stop with a Mask.
3) To the best of our ability students will be seated one per bus seat. They will need to board and walk to and sit in the most rear open seat in their appropriate seating section. Youngest up front, oldest to the rear. DO NOT TOUCH each other. Siblings may be required to sit together. Cohorts may be required to sit together.
4) Absolutely NO EATING on the bus.
5) Bus windows will be partially opened to provide good outside ventilation. This will create a chilly bus environment so BRING A JACKET.
6) We will require that all those who ride the bus observe these rules and be respectful and considerate of others whom they share the bus.
