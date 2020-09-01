BANDON — During the month of September, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, in partnership with the Southern Coos Health Foundation, encourages people to take charge of their health and will be offering free PSA testing with an order from their primary care provider.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with one in nine men being diagnosed at some point in their lives. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that this year alone there will be 191,930 new cases and about 33,330 deaths caused by prostate cancer.
While prostate cancer is a very serious disease, it has also become very survivable. In fact, over 3.1 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed at some points in their lives are still alive today. The key is early detection. Those who are over the age of 50 (earlier if they have a family history) it is time to start discussing routine prostate cancer screenings as well as establishing baseline PSA levels with their primary care provider.
For more information call Southern Coos Hospital at 541-347-2426.
