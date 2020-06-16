BANDON — This July and August, the Bandon School District is pleased to offer Summer Enrichment Camps for students entering grades 3rd-8th. The district is able to offer these for free thanks to a generous grant from the Oregon Department of Education Child Nutrition Program.
Space is limited. Registration forms must be completed, signed and turned in at the District Office, 455 Ninth St. SW) in order for your child to be registered for camp. Completed forms may also be faxed to 541-347-3974.
To access forms, visit "Summer Camp" at www.bandon.k12.or.us to print out a COVID-19 disclaimer, a registration/permission form, and a list of camp guidelines. Registration is on a first come, first served basis and will not be accepted after a camp has filled up.
We are unable to register by telephone or "hold" camp spots for anyone. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
Camps are as follows: (9:30-11:30 a.m. each day)
• Week 1 – Grades 3rd–5th Basketball Camp with Mr. Sammons (July 6-10 at the HLMS gym) – max. capacity 20 students
• Week 2 – Computer Camp with Ms. Kalina (July 13-17 at BHS Rm. 26) – max. capacity 14 students
• Week 3 – Art Camp with Ms. Hambly (July 20-24 at HLMS) – max. capacity 14 students
• Week 4 – Grades 3rd-5th Band Camp with Mr. Weston (July 27-31 at the HLMS gym) – max. capacity 14 students
• Week 5 – Cross Country Camp with Mrs. Hutton (Aug 3-7 at the district track) – max. capacity 20 students
• Week 6 – Grades 6th-8th Basketball Camp with Mr. Sammons (Aug 10-14 at the HLMS Gym) – max. capacity 20 students
Please direct questions or concerns to the District Office at 541-347-4411.
