BANDON — The Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center will once again offer free flu shots at its annual flu shot clinic on Thursday, Oct. 29, beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
This year, the Southern Coos will have limited supplies of both high-dose vaccines for those 65 and over as well as regular-dose vaccines available. SCHHC medical staff will administer the shots at the Bandon City Park on the east side of the main baseball field. The location will be clearly marked by signs leading into the park. Those wishing to receive flu shots are encouraged to come early and remain in their cars and medical staff will assist.
There is no charge for the flu shots, but donations to the Southern Coos Health Foundation are encouraged and greatly appreciated. The flu clinic is available for free each year by funds raised by the Southern Coos Health Foundation and by volunteers at the Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop. Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and hospital foundation volunteers will be available to take donations and provide people with information about the work done by the Foundation.
For more information, contact Scott McEachern by phone at 541-329-1040 or by email to foundation@southerncoos.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In