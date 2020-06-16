Feeding the children
From left, food service aide Vickie Brawley, district food service manager Sharon Haga and food service aide Tammy Anderson have been preparing and handing out free meals from outside the cafeteria for children ages 0-18 during regular school days from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

BANDON — The Bandon School District is serving free breakfasts and lunches from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 14 for children up to age 18. 

The meals, prepared by Sharon Haga and her crew, are served in a "grab and go" format in front of the Bandon High School gym. The menu is posted on the Bandon School District website at bandon.k12.or.us.

This month's meals (NOTE: breakfasts includes fruit and milk, lunches include fruit, vegetables and milk):

June 18 — Breakfast: Oatmeal or Cereal; Lunch: Cheese Pizza

June 19 — Breakfast: Pancakes; Lunch: Oven Baked Chicken

June 22 — Breakfast: Biscuit; Lunch: Chicken Sandwich

June 23 — Breakfast: Breakfast Burrito; Lunch: Hot Dog

June 24 — Breakfast: Sausage Breakfast Sandwich; Lunch: Quesadilla

June 25 — Breakfast: Oatmeal or Cereal; Lunch: Burrito

June 26 — Breakfast: Cinnamon Roll; Lunch: Turkey Sandwich

June 29 — Breakfast: French Toast; Lunch: Corn Dog

June 30 — Breakfast: Bagel; Lunch: Hamburger

