BANDON — The Bandon School District is serving free breakfasts and lunches from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 14 for children up to age 18.
The meals, prepared by Sharon Haga and her crew, are served in a "grab and go" format in front of the Bandon High School gym. The menu is posted on the Bandon School District website at bandon.k12.or.us.
This month's meals (NOTE: breakfasts includes fruit and milk, lunches include fruit, vegetables and milk):
June 18 — Breakfast: Oatmeal or Cereal; Lunch: Cheese Pizza
June 19 — Breakfast: Pancakes; Lunch: Oven Baked Chicken
June 22 — Breakfast: Biscuit; Lunch: Chicken Sandwich
June 23 — Breakfast: Breakfast Burrito; Lunch: Hot Dog
June 24 — Breakfast: Sausage Breakfast Sandwich; Lunch: Quesadilla
June 25 — Breakfast: Oatmeal or Cereal; Lunch: Burrito
June 26 — Breakfast: Cinnamon Roll; Lunch: Turkey Sandwich
June 29 — Breakfast: French Toast; Lunch: Corn Dog
June 30 — Breakfast: Bagel; Lunch: Hamburger
