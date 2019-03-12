BANDON - Holy Trinity Catholic Church's 2019 King and Queen of the Mardi Gras, Frank and Delfina White, were considered an excellent choice by parishioners. Geri Procetto, 2018 Mardi Gras Queen's selection for 2019 would have been applauded by Geri's late husband, King John Procetto.
The Whites were married May 22, 1963, in Reno, Nevada. They had three children and raised them working side-by-side at dairies in California's San Joaquin Valley. During his work at the dairies, Frank became a "professional" artificial inseminator.
Moving to Bandon, Nov. 14, 2015, Holy Trinity's congregation feels it was fortunate to receive Frank and Delfina's family. For her very first dinner at Holy Trinity, Delfina brought her "legendary" Portuguese desserts. After dinner she went immediately into the kitchen to help with the clean up. That's Delfina.
"The people at Holy Trinity are so friendly," Delfina said. "Father Anthony is a favorite. We have been so appreciative for the prayers for our grandson, Steven White, Jr." (A senior at Pacific High School, Steve is receiving treatments for Hodgkin's lymphoma.)
"It makes us feel so good that so many people are praying for Steve and our family. We have been so blessed with these prayers. During Lent our whole family gathers Friday nights at Steve and Sara's house for a Lenten meal. We are thankful and appreciative," she added.