Southern Coos Health Foundation is committed to promoting healthcare opportunities throughout the community of Bandon.
Recently, a SCHF board member, Roger Straus, found out that the Bandon School District did not have a school nurse available on a regular basis. He coordinated the development of a program to install a school nurse to serve the schools of BSD, including Ocean Crest Elementary, Harbor Lights Middle School and the Bandon High School.
The School Nurse Program at Bandon School District is a collaboration between the Bandon School District, the Southern Coos Health Foundation, and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. The program launched in November 2020 with the hiring of a nurse practitioner who split time between the school and SCHHC’s Multi-Specialty Clinic.
After 10 months of providing health care services and education to the students of Ocean Crest Elementary, the foundation began preparations in summer 2021 to expand services to Harbor Lights Middle School.
It also realized it needed to reframe the school nurse position to be primarily focused on providing healthcare services to the Bandon School District rather than splitting time between the school and the Multi-Specialty Clinic. The foundation is now raising funds to support the ongoing services of a school nurse who will be tasked with the following:
* Offering onsite healthcare for medical issues
* Overseeing required health programs such as monitoring children’s vaccination
* Developing, in collaboration with BSD educators, a comprehensive, district-wide health education program
Please consider donating to the Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds School Nurse Program at Bandon School District, sponsored by the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
One hundred percent of the funds raised goes to bringing quality healthcare to the children of Bandon.
