MEDFORD — A former Bandon School District employee and coach will serve a total of 30 years for sexually abusing a 2-month-old infant and distributing photos of the abuse on the internet.
U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced Thursday that Sean Jeffrey Haga, 33, was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison and a life term of supervised release.
Haga was already sentenced in February 2018 to 25 years in prison after being found guilty in Coos County Circuit Court related to the same incident. He has been in custody in Medford since July 2016 on the federal charges.
He will serve both the 25-year-sentence and the 30-year-sentence concurrently, for a total of 30 years. According to Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, under the provisions of Jessica's Law, Haga must serve every day of his sentence and will not be eligible for parole or any other form of early release.
“Mere hours passed between FBI agents first discovering the photographic evidence of Sean Haga’s abuse online and their rescue of the infant victim assisted by local law enforcement," said U.S. Attorney Williams. "Unfortunately, Haga’s victimization of this child did not stop with his arrest. These images will continue to be circulated on the internet forever, a heartbreaking fact this child will one day come to understand. We believe the sentence imposed will prevent Haga from abusing other children and hope that it brings some measure of solace and comfort to the victim’s family and community.”
“The sexual abuse of this victim — an infant — is reprehensible," said Renn Cannon, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon. "Sean Haga's further exploitation of this baby as he shared that abuse with other pedophiles is unconscionable. I want to thank the FBI agents and local partners at the Bandon Police Department and Coos County Sheriff's Office who worked around the clock to rescue this child and arrest Haga,”
On June 17, 2016, Haga shared photos depicting the sexual abuse of children online with an undercover FBI task force officer using Kik Messenger, an instant messaging mobile application. Haga told the undercover officer that he wanted to travel to have sex with the officer’s minor daughter and that he possessed photos of himself sexually abusing a minor victim. Haga sent multiple pictures depicting this abuse to the undercover officer.
The FBI worked through the night to identify the person associated with the Kik account and the location from which it was being used. Based on the information collected, FBI agents from the Medford Resident Agency were able to obtain search and arrests warrants for Haga who was arrested on June 18, 2016 without incident.
A search warrant yielded 367 images and 23 videos of child pornography on Haga’s electronic devices. Federal prosecutors say that 22 of those files were of Haga abusing the infant.
At the time of his arrest, Haga was working as a computer lab assistant and had worked as both a track and basketball coach for the Bandon School District.
Haga was initially charged in Coos County courts with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of incest. In the federal case, Haga initially faced 15 charges, but was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of children – production of child pornography, one count of sexual exploitation of children – parent or guardian permitting the production of child pornography, and one count of transportation of child pornography.
On April 25, 2018, Haga pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. In the Coos County case in February 2018, he was found guilty of one count of first-degree sodomy.
The federal case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Judi Harper and Amy Potter, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.