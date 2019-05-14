TOKETEE FALLS – A former Bandon man has died after a fall at Toketee Falls on Sunday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, dispatchers received a report of a male subject who had fallen into the water at Toketee Falls.
Search and Rescue personnel as well as emergency crews from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded on Sunday night and resumed efforts Monday morning. The subject’s body was successfully recovered on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. by the Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Technical Rescue Team.
The male victim was identified as 59-year-old Brian Paul Nelson, formerly of Bandon. The press release did not list the victim's current place of residence.
Next of kin has been notified.
Toketee Falls is located in Idleyld Park on the North Umpqua River, approximately 58 miles east of Roseburg near state Highway 138.