BANDON — Retired longtime City of Bandon Public Works Director Richard William Anderson has been charged with one count of second-degree theft and one count of first-degree official misconduct, both Class A misdemeanors, following an investigation by the Bandon Police Department.
Anderson has entered a plea of not guilty.
On Oct. 22, 2019 in Coos County Circuit Court, Anderson, 60, was arraigned and charged by the State of Oregon with "unlawfully and intentionally" committing theft of money in the value of $100 or more from the City of Bandon. Anderson was also charged on Oct. 22 with "unlawfully and knowingly" performing an unauthorized exercise in official duties with the intent to obtain a benefit to himself by using a City of Bandon credit card to pay a personal debt.
You have free articles remaining.
The alleged offenses are based on one act or transaction that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019.
Anderson was arraigned on Dec. 5. He entered a not-guilty plea on Dec. 4 and retained defense attorney Scott Culpepper of Muenchrath Law, LLC. Anderson is scheduled to appear for a change of plea hearing on Jan. 23, 2020. Anderson worked for the City of Bandon for more than 25 years. He retired earlier this year.