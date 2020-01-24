BANDON — Retired longtime City of Bandon Public Works Director Richard Anderson has been convicted of first-degree official misconduct in Coos County Circuit Court.
The Bandon Police Department opened an investigation into Anderson, 60, on March 12, 2019, after receiving information about an alleged theft involving fraudulent use of a City of Bandon credit card. Bandon Police also asked Oregon State Police to assist in the investigation.
On Oct. 22, in Coos County Circuit Court, Anderson, 60, was arraigned and charged by the State of Oregon with "unlawfully and intentionally" committing theft of money in the value of $100 or more from the City of Bandon. Anderson was also charged on Oct. 22 with "unlawfully and knowingly" performing an unauthorized exercise in official duties with the intent to obtain a benefit to himself by using a City of Bandon credit card to pay a personal debt.
The alleged offenses are based on one act or transaction that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019.
Anderson was arraigned on Dec. 5. He entered a not-guilty plea on Dec. 4 and retained defense attorney Scott Culpepper of Muenchrath Law, LLC.
On Jan. 23, Anderson was convicted of first-degree official misconduct. He was sentenced to two days in the Coos County Jail. Anderson was also sentenced to bench probation for a period of 12 months and is required to pay a $300 fine.
Anderson worked for the City of Bandon for more than 25 years. He retired in early 2019.