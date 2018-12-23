BANDON - Bandon Good Neighbors has announced the monthly food distribution will take place on the second Tuesday in January instead of the normal first Tuesday. This change is due to New Year's Day falling on the first Tuesday. The distribution will be from 9 a.m.-noon.
Good Neighbors provides food to individuals and families who fall below federally set income limits. Food distribution is at the Lions shed building behind The Barn/Bandon Community Center in City Park. Distribution is normally the first Tuesday of each month between 9 a.m. and noon.