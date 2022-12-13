Folk Dance Party

The South Coast Folk Society will host a free public Dance Party in Bandon on Saturday evening, December 17, from 7-9:30pm at the Bandon Senior Activity Center, 1100 11th St. SW, Bandon.

Singles, couples and families, dancers all ages, are all welcome to enjoy a casual evening of social dance at this popular monthly event. No experience is required. There will be live music and recorded music, plus dance instruction.



