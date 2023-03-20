Essay winners

(Pictured L-R) Kaleena Jensen - Pearl Jensen, Sailor Jensen, Tristian Lyon, Hunter Stemmerman, George Bandy - Exalted Ruler, Chloe Thurman, Jovie Felsheim, Kaylie Smith.

The Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks annually offers an Americanism Essay Contest. The theme for this year was: “What is Your American Dream?” The essay contest is open to students in the 5th through 8th grades. Florence Elks Lodge #1858 sponsors the local competition and invites student participation from the Florence, Reedsport and Mapleton areas.

The winning authors and their proud family members attended dinner and the awards presentation at the Florence Elks Lodge on Thursday, March 9, 2023.



0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments