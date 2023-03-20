The Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks annually offers an Americanism Essay Contest. The theme for this year was: “What is Your American Dream?” The essay contest is open to students in the 5th through 8th grades. Florence Elks Lodge #1858 sponsors the local competition and invites student participation from the Florence, Reedsport and Mapleton areas.
The winning authors and their proud family members attended dinner and the awards presentation at the Florence Elks Lodge on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
The 6th grade First place winner was Pearl Jensen, Academy by the Sea.
The 7th grade First place winner was Sailor Jensen, Jensen Academy by the Sea. Second place winner Hunter Stemmerman and Third place Tristian Lyon are both students at Reedsport Community Charter School.
The 8th grade First place winner was Jovie Felsheim, Second place Chloe Thurman and Third place, Brooklyn Chudy. They are students at Reedsport Community Charter School.
The winning essays have advanced and will be judged at the state-wide competition in April. The theme for the 2023-24 year will be announced in August.
