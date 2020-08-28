BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to an open house taking place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Featured Artist is Deborah Fisher, winner of the People’s Choice Award from 2019’s Collage Show. Fisher will be available to answer questions regarding her work during the open house and the "Grab & Run" snack table will be available for all.
The members’ show, “Woodn’t it be Nice” continues, along with various new works by gallery artists placed throughout the venue.
A new call to artists has been issued for the Community Miniature and Small Works exhibit to be held in October. The prospectus can be picked up at the gallery or downloaded from its website.
Art by the Sea Gallery continues its commitment to following state and CDC requirements and recommendations by having hand sanitizer available, cleansing all surfaces and requiring the wearing of masks by staff and visitors to keep everyone healthy and safe. Social distancing will be observed, and a maximum of 12 people will be allowed in at a time.
Gallery happenings can always be found on the website: www.artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook for the latest art news.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In