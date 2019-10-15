BANDON — As a way to say "thank you," the Bandon VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440, the VFW Post 3440 Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 26 invite all local first responders and their families to a free spaghetti dinner in their honor at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the VFW Hall, 55352 Bates Road in Bandon.
"How can we say 'thank you' for all you do: The hours of training, constant preparation, immediate and unselfish action?" said a VFW representative. "How can we possibly thank your families for the hours spent without you, for the missed meals, soccer games, date nights, bedtime stories? We'd like to cook you dinner."
Those who plan to attend are asked to text of call Deborah Kelley at 541-294-4211 so they know how many to prepare for.