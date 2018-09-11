BANDON - Firefighters from the Coos Forest Protective Association and Bandon Rural Fire Department responded Friday afternoon, Sept. 7, to a brush fire at Bill Creek Lane and Copperhead Road.
Firefighters quickly attacked the Bill Creek Fire, which was burning in grass and brush, stopping the fire at one acre. The fire was located not far from homes and cranberry bogs.
Firefighters worked late Friday and Saturday putting out smokes and hot spots. Several surrounding property owners gathered to watch as firefighters battled the blaze.
The fire was caused from the overhead utility lines, according to the CFPA.
Fire danger conditions are still high for the southern Oregon coast and people need to exercise caution when enjoying the outdoors, the CFPA advised.
For more information on fire prevention closures and fire prevention information contact CFPA at www.coosfpa.net, the Closure Line at 541-297-1789, or follow CFPA on Facebook and Twitter.