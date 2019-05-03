Fire destroys fifth wheel trailer at Bandon RV Park

BANDON - A fifth wheel trailer was destroyed in a fire at the Bandon RV Park on Thursday evening.
The sole occupant of the trailer, whose name was not available, was not injured, according to Bandon Fire Chief Lanny Boston.
Boston said his department was dispatched at 8:35 p.m. to the Bandon RV Park, located on U.S. Highway 101 and June Avenue, across from the Bandon Veterinary Hospital. By the time firefighters arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed, but a middle-aged man living in the trailer had escaped. Boston said the man relayed that he was in the bedroom getting ready for bed when he saw smoke coming from the bathroom and quickly exited the trailer.
"He lost everything," Boston said. "Family living in the area came to help him."
Observers said they heard an explosion while the trailer was aflame, but Boston said it was likely a butane torch or some other small mechanical device that blew up.
"That's not what caused the fire," he said.
The fire's heat damaged siding to the trailers on either side of the fifth wheel, Boston added.
The fire is under investigation, but Boston said it is not considered suspicious.
Fifteen volunteer firefighters from the Bandon Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with two engines, two water tenders and Boston's rig.