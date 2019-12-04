BANDON — Everyone is invited to the Bandon Public Library for an upcoming Fire Awareness Night. Come learn about the science behind catastrophic fires and what people can do as a community to prevent fires and be better prepared should a quick-moving fire occur.
The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the library's Sprague Community Room, 1204 11th St. SW, and is being sponsored by the Gorse Action Group. Visit their website at gorseactiongroup.org for more information on the fire risk of gorse.
Guest speaker Rich Fairbanks will give the keynote presentation, which will be followed by a panel discussion. Retiring after a 32-year career with the U.S. Forest Service, Fairbanks worked six years for The Wilderness Society, leading their California fire program. He currently owns a small forest management company. Fairbanks studied fire behavior as a graduate student, is a certified silviculturist and holds a master’s degree in planning. He and his wife own some mixed conifer forest in Jackson County, where they do quite a bit of controlled burning. Fairbanks recently presented in Port Orford and organizers wanted to bring his expertise to Bandon.