BANDON - The Bandon Rural Fire Department responded to a blaze at Harbor Lights Middle School, 390 Ninth St. SW in Bandon about 8:30 p.m. tonight. The fire apparently started in the east wing of the school adjacent to the boys' locker room near the gymnasium, according to the Bandon School District.
"The Bandon Rural Fire Department responded quickly and worked efficiently to contain the fire," the School District announced on its Facebook page. "Bandon School District is working with the fire department and the police department to determine the source of this fire. School WILL be in session on Monday. We appreciate our local firefighters and first responders for their quick action in containing this fire."
Several units responded and Bandon also called for mutual aid from Coos Bay and North Bend, but the fire was extinguished before they arrived.
No injuries were reported. Police and firefighters were still on scene mopping up and stringing police tape about 10:10 p.m. The state fire marshal was also on scene to help determine the cause of the fire and whether it was intentionally set. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the outer wall to get into the building. There is smoke damage to the building.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.