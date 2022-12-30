Bandon Crossings.jpg

Bandon Crossings was recently named one of the top 100 courses in the nation that can be played for under $150. The course, which opened in 2007, has received numerous honors over the last 15 years.

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Bandon Crossings Golf Course will host its annual Fill the Shelves Shamble tournament on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.

The event aims to bring in food for area food banks.



0
0
0
1
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments