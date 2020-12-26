Bandon Crossings Golf Course will kick off the new year Jan. 1 with the annual Fill the Shelves Fundraiser.
The two-person event is played in a shamble format and has a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The tournament is a fundraiser for local food cupboards. Last year, $1,500 was donated to two area food banks.
The cost is $60 ($50 for Crossings pass holders) and includes green fees, cart, prize fund, range balls and barbecue lunch.
Meanwhile, the second tournament in the five-event Winter Tournament Series, the inaugural Cross County Tournament, is Jan. 9.
Organizers say the tournament will have 18 unique holes. It will be played in a two-person scramble format.
The fee is $60 ($45 for pass holders).
For information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.
Casual Fridays
Dec. 18
You against Par
Stableford Points — Jackson Simonds 12, Severen Quinn 8, Peyton Simonds 5, Brian Saksa 1, Brian Gibson 1, Chip England 0, John Johnston -1, Dewey Powers -2, David Kimes -2, Frank Cronan -2, Greg Harless -2, Phillip Shoaf -2, Mitch McCullough -2, Toby Bowman -3, Bobby Cox -3, Daryl Robison -4, Wayne Everest -4, Jim Lorenzen -4, Luke Thornton -4, Tom Gant -5, John Ohanesian -5, Wim McSpadden -7, Craig Ford -9.
Closest to Pin — Severn Quinn (No. 6), Phillip Shoaf (Nos. 9 and 17), Brian Gibson (No. 11), Frank Cronan (No. 14).
Wacky Wednesdays
Dec. 23
Low Gross — John Miles 75, Sam McCullough 75, Douglas Albee 76, Richard Stefiuk 77, Bobby Cox 80, Ed Tyner 81, Phillip Shoaf 81, Brian Gibson 85, Val Nemcek 89, Jim Sylvester 89, John Ohanesian 97, Gene Flores 97, Richard Wold 123.
Low Net — Frank Cronan 68, Jim Lorenzen 69, David Kimes 72, Robert Webber 73, Brian Boyle 73, Dewey Powers 74, John Johnston 76, Wim McSpadden 76, Mitch McCullough 76, Chip England 77, Tom Gant 80, John Loverin 82.
Closest to Pin — Brian Boyle (No. 6), John Miles (No. 9), Douglas Albee (No. 11), Richard Stefiuk (No. 14), John Ohanesian (No. 17).
