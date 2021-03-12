COQUILLE — The deadline for candidates to file for the upcoming May 18 special district election is Thursday, March 18.
The election is mostly for school, hospital and special district boards, though there also will be four local ballot measures.
Most of the school districts have three or four open seats, since positions are elected for four-year terms. The Myrtle Point School District has six positions on the ballot, two that will be two-year balances of terms and up for election again in 2023.
The South Coast Educational Service District has three positions on the ballot, one for candidates living in the Reedsport or North Bend school districts; one for candidates in the Bandon, Coquille, Myrtle Point or Powers school districts; and one for candidates living in Curry County.
The Southwestern Oregon Community College District has four positions on the ballot, though they are not restricted to specific areas of residence.
In addition to school districts, the election includes seats on the Coos County Airport District and Coos County Area Transportation District; the Bandon and Coquille River port districts; The Bay Area, Myrtle Point, Powers and Southern Coos health districts and Coquille Valley Hospital district; and a variety of rural fire protection districts, parks and recreation districts, water districts, sanitary districts and road districts.
For a complete list of positions up for election, visit https://www.co.coos.or.us/clerk/page/may-18-2021-special-district-election and click on the open positions link.
The site also has a link to the forms for filing to be a candidate.
As of Tuesday, most of the school, transportation and health district positions had at least one candidate filed, while some of the fire districts had few or no candidates.
The election also will include a school bond issue in Coquille, renewal of a local option street tax in Bandon, an all-terrain vehicle measure in Lakeside and a pool levy in North Bend, though the North Bend issue had not been filed with the county as of Tuesday.
The special district elections are held every other year in odd-numbered years on the calendar while national, state, county and municipal elections are held during even-numbered years.
