Please join the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers as District 5 hosts our monthly jam in our new location.  We will be performing in a “Circle Jam” format on September 16 at the Odd Fellows Hall in Bandon. 

The Hall is located on Highway 42 South at the corner of Ohio St, about 1/4 mile off Highway 101. We will start our event at 1:00 PM and conclude at 3:00. We are hoping to reach lots of folks from the area in our new location. We will perform a wide variety of “Oldtime” Tunes in a round of choice circle.

