Please join the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers as District 5 hosts our monthly jam in our new location. We will be performing in a “Circle Jam” format on September 16 at the Odd Fellows Hall in Bandon.
The Hall is located on Highway 42 South at the corner of Ohio St, about 1/4 mile off Highway 101. We will start our event at 1:00 PM and conclude at 3:00. We are hoping to reach lots of folks from the area in our new location. We will perform a wide variety of “Oldtime” Tunes in a round of choice circle.
If you play an acoustic stringed instrument and wish to join in or play along with the“Oldtime Music”, please feel free to join the circle. Or, you can come to listen, sing and tap your feet! Just Come! Cookies and Coffee provided. Admission is free so please join us for an afternoon of “Oldtime” Music! All are welcome.
The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association is a non-profit 501C organization which was founded in 1964 with the sole purpose of “preserving, promoting and perpetuating ‘Old Time Music” and “Old Time Fiddling”. Please join us at Winchester Bay if you enjoy live Old time tunes.
This event is hosted by The OOTFA Members of District 5. For more information call Mapril at 541-572-5532 or Dawn at 541-347-4561.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In