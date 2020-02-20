COOS BAY — Registration forms are now available for the 19th annual “Fertilize Your Mind” garden seminar set for Saturday, April 4, at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
This year’s keynote speaker will be James Cassidy, soil scientist at Oregon State University.
Following the keynote presentation will be three class sessions, each with a selection of three informative classes to choose from, presented by experienced and practical speakers. Some of the topics include “Moles, Voles and Deers – IPM in a Big Way,” “Kitchen Gardens,” “Organic Farming,” “All About Rhododendrons,” and “Is Your Garden Healthy for Bees?” as well as four more to choose from.
Local nurseries, landscape companies and other businesses will display goods and services in the lobby for perusal throughout the day, while the Master Gardeners will staff a Plant Clinic table to answer gardening questions during breaks and the lunch period. A selection of free gardening/seed catalogs will also be available.
The registration fee of $40 includes the keynote address, three lecture sessions, and lunch will be included again this year. To register, contact the Coos County Extension Office at 541-572-5263, stop by the OSU Extension office at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point, or register online at https://beav.es/43M. Those attending may also register the morning of the event, beginning at 8 a.m., but class selections may be limited and lunch selection will be limited to first-come, first-served.
This seminar is sponsored by the Coos County Oregon State University Extension Service and the Coos County Master Gardener AssociationTM. Direct any questions to Master Gardener Coordinator Samantha Clayburn at 541-572-5263, ext. 25299 or Samantha.clayburn@oregonstate.edu