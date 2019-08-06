{{featured_button_text}}
Bethany Baker, The World

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University awarded 740 degrees during the 2018-19 academic year. EOU extends congratulations to the class of 2019 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni.

Bandon

Kelly J. Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies/2 EOU minors

Eastern Oregon University provides high-quality liberal arts and professional programs with personalized support. As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves students at its main campus in La Grande, as well as online and at 11 regional centers across the state. For more information, visit eou.edu.

