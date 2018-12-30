BANDON - As in years past, Bandon residents have generously donated or volunteered to help others in need during this holiday season.
From the Thanksgiving Community Meal to the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive, Bandon Feeds the Hungry fundraiser, the Bandon Police and Fire Department's Holiday with a Hero event, VFW Christmas Meal Baskets, Restoration Worship Center Christmas Meal boxes, Ray's Food Place donations of bags of groceries to local food banks, Billy Smoothboar's Christmas for the Less Fortunate for area children, clothing and supplies donated to local schools through Just a Little and other groups, local sizable monetary donations from the Sprague Community Foundation and the Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, donations to Bandon Feeds the Hungry through 100 Strong Bandon, the Christmas Community Meal and Alloro Wine Bar's Christmas Day fundraiser for Bandon Feeds the Hungry, it's with confidence that we presume few people in Bandon were without food or children without gifts this holiday season.
Bandon Western World would like to acknowledge these efforts and the ongoing efforts of foundations, businesses, service clubs and individuals who donate to help provide food and other important assistance to those in need throughout the year.
Christmas is a time for giving, but food and housing security is a real issue for many people, including seniors and children, all year long, not just during the holidays.
Bandon Western World wishes the community a Happy New Year and looks forward to continued coverage in the coming year of the many issues and amazing people that make Bandon a vibrant and involved community and a special place to live.