BANDON -- While the Bandon Community Center is closed to the public, community organizations and volunteers are adjusting their routines — working to provide necessary services in a way that keeps participants safe and healthy.
Good Neighbors food distribution
Good Neighbors will provide supplemental food distribution from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park. This month’s distribution took place on Tuesday, April 7, at the usual location — the Lions Club storage building in the parking area south of the Community Center, but with a few changes to ensure safe interaction between participants and volunteers. The May distribution will follow the same protocols.
Volunteer staff will provide drive-up style delivery. Plan to enter the parking area from the 11th Street entrance and exit around the back between the community center and theater, toward Eighth Street.
Those arriving by car are asked to stay in their vehicles until their turn to pick up pre-packed grocery bags. Pedestrians can pick up their groceries in a separate service line.
The Good Neighbors group adjusted their prep routine this month to follow public health safety guidelines. Usually, people work shoulder-to-shoulder in the Lions Club storage building, said volunteer coordinator Sabra Kachelein. To prepare for the April distribution, volunteers organized sorting and packing over a wider time frame to reduce the number of people gathered at one time.
Kachelein expressed appreciation for food bank volunteers:
“We at Good Neighbors want to thank all our volunteers for the hard work, time and dedication you give to such an amazing cause. With your help we are able to provide food for hundreds of people each month. Your willingness to give freely of your time is greatly appreciated, and your efforts do make a difference in our community.”
The Good Neighbors Food Bank provides monthly supplemental food distribution for individuals and families with low incomes. Most of the volunteers are members of Bandon's First Presbyterian Church, but other volunteers are always welcome. Good Neighbors partners with the Oregon Food Bank and receives additional support from local businesses, volunteers and donors.
For more information, contact Larry Roberts at 541-347-8406.
Senior Meals and Meals on Wheels
The Community Center dining room is closed. But, Senior Meals staff and volunteers are cooking up lunches to go. Lunch is served from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Those grabbing a meal to go are invited to use the back dining room door at the southwest side of the building.
The Coos County Senior Nutrition Program is sponsored by South Coast Business Employment Corporation through its Area Agency on Aging office. Funding from the Older Americans’ Act helps support the program along with donations from local businesses and individuals.
There are no charges for meals for individuals age 60 or older, although participants are invited to contribute. For more information about Senior Meals, Meals on Wheels delivery and other local senior services, contact Melissa Dovenspike at SCBEC, 541-296-2013.
For more information and to follow updates at the Community Center, visit bandonevents.org.
Coastal Harvest
Coastal Harvest Gleaners is located at the corner of 11th and Fillmore Ave. SE, behind Bandon Supply. While the Coastal Harvest Thrift Store is currently closed, the Coastal Harvest Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. for those in need. For more information, contact Christine Roberts at 541-329-9726.
Restoration Worship Center Food Pantry
The Restoration Worship Center Food Pantry has a monthly food distribution for low-income individuals on the fourth Thursday of every month from 4-6 p.m. at the church located at 89 North Ave. across U.S. Highway 101 from the Bandon Shopping Center.
For more information, contact Laurie Bowman at 541-378-8018 or Restoration Worship Center at 541-347-4900.
Everyone At Table
The E.A.T. program, which serves a home-cooked meal every Tuesday at The Barn, is on hold under current COVID-19 crisis mandates from Gov. Kate Brown. For more information, contact Allison Hundley at 541-404-2268.
Bandon Feeds the Hungry
Those wishing to donate to help those with food assistance can make checks out to Bandon Feeds the Hungry, P.O. Box 566, Bandon, OR, 97411. Funds donated to Bandon Feeds the Hungry are tax deductible will be distributed evenly to all five nonprofit food assistance programs in Bandon: Good Neighbors, Restoration Worship Center Food, Everyone At Table, Senior Meals and Coastal Harvest.
