GOLD BEACH - On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., the duty crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend diverted from a training flight to assist three kayakers in distress in the ocean south of Gold Beach.
A father and two children were out by Arch Rock when the father's kayak sank and winds picked up, according to a Coast Guard press release. The father swam beside one of the children to the nearest beach, which was a remote cove.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was deployed to the water and swam to the beach where the family was stranded. He then swam and escorted the family on their kayaks out to a 47-foot motor life boat from the Chetco River that was waiting offshore.