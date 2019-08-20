BANDON – Face Rock Creamery brought home three medals from the 2019 American Cheese Society awards.
Their awards include a 1st place gold medal for Peppercorn Harvest Clothbound Cheddar, a style of cheese rarely made in the U.S.
Face Rock Creamery has brought home medals from every ACS competition it has entered since it began making cheese in 2013 at their Bandon creamery.
The 2019 ACS awards Face Rock Creamery received are:
• 1st place – Peppercorn Harvest Clothbound Cheddar, flavored cheddar category
• 2nd place – Aged Cheddar, Aged through 12 months category
• 3rd place - In Your Face Spicy 3 Pepper Cheddar, flavored cheddar category
“We’re always eager for the opportunity to have our cheese judged alongside the nation’s best and see where we stand,” said Face Rock President Greg Drobot. “We are so proud to bring home three medals for a slate of our hand-crafted cheddars that really show off what Face Rock brings to the market. Even though we’re growing fast, we are staying true to our commitment to source local milk and cheddar our cheese by hand. Our customers tell us all the time they appreciate the effort we take to stay true to our roots.”
ACS hosts the nation’s largest annual cheese competition, which attracted over 1,700 entries from the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Each entry is judged based on taste, technical and aesthetic criteria. The 2019 award ceremony was held on Aug. 3 in Richmond, Va.
About Face Rock Creamery
Founded in May, 2013, Face Rock Creamery makes fine cheddar, curds, Monterey Jack, and Fromage Blanc in the southern coastal town of Bandon, Oregon. The area has been known for cheeesemaking since the 1880s. Face Rock cheese is available at the creamery, through the online store, and in thousands of grocery and specialty stores throughout the United States. For more information: www.facerockcreamery.com.