SAN FRANCISCO - Face Rock Creamery was honored with a 2019 Good Food Award for its clothbound cheddar. The award, presented Jan. 11 at the 9th annual Good Food Foundation gala celebration at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, reflects Face Rock's dedication to creating hand-crafted cheese using responsible production practices.
The Good Food Awards is a celebration in truly good food. Awards were given for beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fix, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits.
Traditionally, clothbound cheddar is created by wrapping a cheddar wheel in cloth bandages, covering it in lard to form a natural rind, and aged. Face Rock takes a unique approach and coats its wheels in butter made on site at the creamery using the same milk that goes into the cheese. Wedges of Face Rock clothbound, aged at least 13 months, present a flaky, creamy texture flecked by the crunchy crystals that indicate a premium aged cheddar.
"We are honored to bring home a Good Food Award alongside the nation's finest food artisans," shared Face Rock President Greg Drobot. "Clothbound is not commonly produced in America, but it is a favorite for anyone who loves a cheddar experience that is beyond the norm. We're proud that our clothbound is becoming known nation-wide as one of the best."
Face Rock Creamery clothbound cheddar was one of 220 winning products that rose to the top from 2,035 entries. FRC's clothbound cheddar also brought home a gold medal at the 2018 American Cheese Society competition, making it a banner year for this rare style of cheese.