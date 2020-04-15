BANDON — The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed people's lives with business closures, job losses, distance learning for students, isolation to slow the spread of the virus.
And there's the heroes, the front-line, essential workers who are there to help, to bring some kind of order from chaos. Those medical workers, first-responders, grocery clerks, post office workers, food bank volunteers and others who put their lives on the line are appreciated beyond measure.
Then there's the everyday heroes. Those people who find some small way to help. And with those small (or not so small) contributions, they, too, make the world a better place.
In Bandon, there's business owners desperately trying to keep their business going. Many are offering take-out or pick-up. Others are going a step further, including Alloro Wine Bar, whose owners David Hayes and Susan Hayes have been giving out free fresh pasta on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays to offer their support. Alloro also donated 2,183.50 to Bandon Feeds the Hungry, from their Christmas Day annual soup and salad fundraiser. Bandon Farm & Sea, owned by Barry and Lori Osborne, also just donated $1,000 to Bandon Feeds the Hungry from a fundraiser in November. The donations were delayed not by any fault of those businesses, but the timing is perfect, as the five nonprofit food assistance groups in Bandon that benefit from the donations are or will soon be needing the extra financial boost, said Bandon Feeds the Hungry organizers.
Then there's the volunteers who say they will help however they can, be it shopping for an elderly person or making masks for Southern Coos Hospital workers or business owners who are trying to stay safe. Susan DeSalvatore has made hundreds of colorful masks and donated them to essential workers in town. Jeff Norris "Norris the Tailor" has also been making masks and Angela Cardas, manager of Cardas Audio, has also organized an effort, with help from crafty employees, to make special masks using some of the company's technology.
Bandon Chamber of Commerce President Margaret Pounder has been tirelessly sending out information, writing grants and letting business owners know how to avail themselves of government help during the crisis. GBA Chairman Harv Schubothe has also been helping efforts, such as a recent one to facilitate donations for Bandon Dunes Golf Resort caddies.
Pounder and Osborne have organized an effort, along with the Port of Bandon, to collect canned and dry food products to be distributed by Bandon Feeds the Hungry to nonprofits who are serving the needs of the community's food insecurities, and other increased needs by COVID-19 job losses. A large tote will be in place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly in the parking lot of Farm & Sea. Check your pantries, and if at a store, pick up a few extra items to put in the tote.
The Bandon City Council and mayor, along with new City Manager Dan Chandler have done what they can to continue the business of the city and to keep residents safe, despite challenges.
There are many, many more helpers — people who just want to somehow make the current situation more bearable. And they do.
If you know of someone going above and beyond, please email Amy Moss Strong at worldeditor@countrymedia.net. We'd like to acknowledge them in some way.
Stay safe. We will get through this.
