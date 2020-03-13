BANDON -- Events canceled in the Bandon area due to the Gov. Kate Brown’s orders or as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic include:
• The Bandon School District will not hold classes from March 16-March 31. March 23-27 is the district’s Spring Break. This is a mandate from Gov. Brown and affects all school districts in Oregon. The district is working on how to get meals to students and other services as possible. District custodial staff are deep-cleaning common areas in the school and all activities will be canceled at the school and all buildings will be locked down. This information will be updated as soon as possible.
• The Bandon Historical Society Museum’s “Tales from the Cemetery” event, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.
• The Langlois Lions Spaghetti Feed, set for March 28, has been canceled.
• The Bandon Showcase concert featuring the Arcis Saxophone Quartet, a group from Germany and set for March 21 at the Sprague Theater has been canceled.
• The Bandon Library is has canceled all library-sponsored events for the next four weeks, including story times, talks and presentations, according to new Librarian Jennifer Croft. The library is also taking additional measures to clean books and common areas with disinfectant wipes and is offering curbside checkout. Patrons can call in books and have them pulled and held at the front desk, then call when they arrive at the library and the books will be delivered to them while they are in their vehicle. The library remains open for its regular hours. Anyone who has rented the Sprague Community Room can get a refund and the library is not booking further reservations, but is not canceling any that are already booked; that decision is being left to the individuals who booked the space. “We will reassess as new information comes in,” Croft said.
• The Port of Bandon's Rockfish Festival, set for March 27 and 28, has been canceled and all farmers markets at the Port's Old Town Marketplace have been limited to outside only and weather depending. Plans for the Bandon Earth Day celebration, set for April, 19, are still to be determined.
• More updates will be posted as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In