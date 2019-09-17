BANDON - Esther Williams was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the Sept. 9 Bandon City Council meeting.
GBA presents this award to one the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Williams was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Bandon Mercantile.
Williams was first elected to the Southern Coos Hospital Board of Directors in May 2011. Since September 2012 she has served as chairman of that board. Williams also has served the City of Bandon as a member of its Parks and Recreation Commission for over a decade. On two occasions, she was voted to lead the Commission as its chairman. She has volunteered on the board of directors and as a trustee for several Bandon’s nonprofit organizations, including the Greater Bandon Association.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the September award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Sept. 27.