BANDON — The public is invited to a one-hour Estate Planning Tips presentation from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. Subjects to be covered will include wills, trusts, real estate, taxes and probate and estate administration. Learn the information you'll need to get started with your own planning. There is no charge for this educational presentation.
Estate Planning Tips is being presented by Bandon's own Robert S. "Robin" Miller III, Attorney at Law.
Miller is an attorney, admitted in Oregon and Federal Court, specializing in civil law. He has an undergraduate degree from Stanford University (Honors 1990) and Lewis & Clark Law School (1994, Associate Editor, Environmental Law Review, and Certificate in Natural Resources and Environmental Law).
Miller is experienced in advising and representing clients on all aspects of real estate and development, zoning and land use, business and corporate matters, water and natural resources, government and special districts law, and wills, trusts and estate planning and probate.
Miller is a Trustee with the Oregon Historical Society, a member of the South Coast Leadership Council for the Oregon Community Foundation, and manager of the Bandon Professional Center.