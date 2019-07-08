BANDON - Colleen and Eric Wiesel were recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteers of the Month at the July 1 City Council meeting. GBA presents this award to one or more of the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live.
Colleen and Eric were presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Bandon Coffee Cafe.
Thanksgiving meals have been served in the Bandon community for 40 years and meals were added on Christmas as well. Everyone, regardless of income is welcome. In addition to the almost 450 people that are fed at these events, over 100 more meals also are delivered to home-bound people. The meals take hours to plan, schedule and execute with about 40 people in the community coming to cook, greet, serve and cleanup.
Colleen and Eric have been coordinating both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday meals since 2015 and volunteered alongside Eric's parents, Al and Syd Wiesel for 21 years prior to that.
They begin planning and rounding up volunteers for the events many months in advance. Food preparation starts the day before, with chopping and cooking for the next day. Colleen and Eric arrive on the day of the meal at 3 a.m., with other volunteers beginning to show up at 6:30. They finally get to go home to relax about 7 p.m.
Colleen and Eric contribute to their community in many other ways as well. Both have served on the board and as president of their homeowners association, for example.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the August award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on July 26.